Apple offers 6-months free Apple Music trials to AirPods and Beats owners

From today, Apple is bundling 6-month free trials of Apple Music with purchases of eligible AirPods and Beats products. The free period is available to new buyers of AirPods and Beats headphones as well as existing owners.

Customers have up to 90 days to redeem the offer, after first pairing the newly-purchased headphones to a device. Existing owners of AirPods or Beats have up to 90 days from the time that they upgraded the latest iOS version for existing owners. Full terms below …

This Individual Apple Music trial offer is only available for new subscribers to Apple Music. Existing subscribers or Apple One subscribers are not eligible.

After the end of the free trial period, the subscription will renew at the standard monthly rate of $9.99 per month.

To redeem the offer, you need to be running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. Then, simply launch the Apple Music app after pairing your eligible AirPods or Beats model.

Eligible devices include:

AirPods (second-generation)

AirPods Pro

AirPods Max

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Studio Buds

Find full terms on the Apple Music promo page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: