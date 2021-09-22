Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 7 for developers [Update: Public beta too]

macOS Monterey beta 7 is now available for developers. As we move toward a fall release, one main feature we haven’t seen fully available to test is Universal Control. We’ll see if it officially shows up in beta 7 along with any other changes.

Update 9/22: The latest Monterey beta is now available for public testers too.

Update 9/21 11:02 am PT: As it turns out, there’s no mention of Universal Control being live in the Monterey beta 7 release notes. Most of the changes are related to bug fixes and performance improvements.

macOS Monterey beta 7 is appearing now via OTA for developers and public testers already enrolled. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website or public beta website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

In the third beta, Apple made some notable changes to the default Safari experience, and in the fourth beta, it enabled Live Text on Intel Macs along with a Universal Control fakeout.

macOS Monterey beta 7

With the first 6 Monterey beta builds, the anticipated Universal Control feature hasn’t been fully available. But after a false start with beta 4, beta 7 could officially bring the ability to test the exciting feature.

However, beta 5 did bring the ability to partially enable Universal Control, read more on how to do that here:

As always, it’s usually not ideal to install betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if at all possible. However, at this late stage in the beta process macOS Monterey is relatively stable.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

