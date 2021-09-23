Apple releases iOS 12.5.5 for older iPhones and iPads with ‘important security updates’

Apple is rolling out iOS 12.5.5 to older iPhone and iPad models today. The company says the update includes notable security fixes and improvements, and is recommended for all users.

The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13, but Apple has continued to update them with important security fixes since then. Apple had previously rolled out iOS 12.5.4 in June with security fixes for WebKit vulnerabilities and other issues.

“This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” Apple says in the release notes for iOS 12.5.5.

Apple instructs users to visit its security updates website for more information about what’s new in iOS 12.5.5:

CoreGraphics

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

XNU

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2021-30869: Erye Hernandez of Google Threat Analysis Group, Clément Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, and Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

We’ll be sure to update this story when learn more about the contents and changes in iOS 12.5.5. Let us know down in the comments if you notice any changes on these older devices. You can update by going to Settings, then choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

