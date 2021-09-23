UnitedHealthcare teams up with Apple to offer members a free year of Fitness+

UnitedHealth is offering an Apple Fitness+ perk to its members beginning this year. The company announced in a press release that starting in November, UnitedHealthcare members in “most states” in the US can sign up for Apple Fitness+ and get a 12-month membership for free.

This marks the first time that a health insurer has offered an Apple Fitness+ promotion. Some more details are as follows:

Starting Nov. 1, as part of their plan benefits, approximately 3 million fully insured UnitedHealthcare members in most states who own an Apple Watch can enroll with Apple Fitness+ and receive a year-long subscription at no additional cost. Employers with self-funded health plans will, starting next year, be able to purchase an “Apple Fitness Bundle,” which provides a 12-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ as well as a $25 Apple digital gift card.

In a statement, Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies, Jay Blahnik, said that the company is “excited to work with UnitedHealthcare to bring this offer for Apple Fitness+ to millions of people who are looking to get and stay motivated to live a healthier lifestyle.”

“With our welcoming trainer team that lead a variety of workouts fueled by music that will keep you going from start to finish, the new guided Meditations coming next week, and the metrics from your Apple Watch right on the screen, Fitness+ has many ways to keep you active no matter where you are on your fitness journey,” Blahnik added.

Finally, UnitedHealthcare customers who are enrolled in the company’s UnitedHealthcare Motion program can also now use “program incentives earned to cover an ongoing Apple Fitness+ monthly subscription.” This is in addition to the 12-month subscription that is available at no cost.

UnitedHealthcare Motion allows customers to earn more than $1,000 per year in financial incentives for completing certain daily activities goals, such as walking, running, cycling, swimming or strength training.

