Apple promises fix for broken ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ feature on iPhone 13

iPhone 13 launched this Friday. While customers around the globe were happy to receive their brand new phone, it didn’t take long for them to realize that the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature wasn’t working. Today, Apple addressed this issue on a support document page.

According to the “If Unlock with Apple Watch isn’t working on your iPhone 13” support page (via MacRumors), Apple says “this issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update.”

Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

As for now, the company suggests for iPhone 13 users turn off the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature and use their passcode to unlock the phone instead. To do that, just. go to the Apple Watch settings, then “Face ID & Passcode.”

This feature has proven really useful during the pandemic. Since many places in the world still require masks when indoors, unlocking the iPhone with the Apple Watch is really useful.

With Apple acknowledging this issue, it probably won’t take long for users to be able to download iOS 15.0.1 in the coming days.

Are you experiencing this issue with the iPhone 13? Tell us in the comment section below.

