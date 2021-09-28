1Password launches iCloud-like Hide My Email feature

One of the key features of iOS 15 is iCloud+ and the ability to use Hide My Email function. Now, password-management platform 1Password is launching a similar feature to all of its users.

As reported by The Verge, 1Password is launching a new feature to let “users create unique email aliases for logins.” Partnering with Fastmail, which already has the ability to mask emails, the password manager is giving users the option of hiding their email addresses from apps and services.

“Your email address is your online identity,” explains Bron Gondwana, CEO of Fastmail. “If your credentials are compromised in a data breach, having a randomly generated email address adds a second line of defense because it can’t be associated with your primary email address, and therefore, your identity.”

This feature is ideal for registering accounts for temporary purposes like a free Wi-Fi network or newsletters with deals that you don’t want to be linked with your main account.

According to The Verge, this 1Password and Fastmail integration “takes it a step further by making it impossible for scammers to figure out your actual email address.” The publication explains:

“Attackers often use leaked databases of reused passwords and email addresses to phish people, but they need both your email address and password to access a service. Victims of a leaked data breach are at less risk if both their password and email address are unique.”

Now, users have even more options. Whether you want to stick with 1Password or iCloud+, both of them will make your digital life more secure. WIth iCloud+, for example, you also get iCloud Private Relay, which is currently in beta, cloud storage, and HomeKit Secure Video support.

You can learn more about Apple One and iCloud+ here.

