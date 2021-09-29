Apple seeds tvOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers and public beta testers with SharePlay support [U]

Update: Apple is now releasing tvOS 15.1 beta 2 to public beta testers. Not only that, but the company is also seeding beta 2 of HomePod 15.1 to selected developers.

One week after releasing tvOS 15.1 beta 1, Apple is now seeding the second beta of tvOS to developers. Here’s everything new with it.

Today’s build is 19J5552f. With tvOS 15.1 beta, Apple reenabled SharePlay testing. This is one of the most important features announced during the WWDC21 keynote that was postponed.

With SharePlay, users will be able to make a FaceTime call while listening to songs, watching movies and TV shows as well. As of now, tvOS 15.1 beta 2 is only available to developers but a public beta should arrive soon.

For HomePod 15.1 beta, which is also related to the tvOS operating system, Apple is testing again Lossless and Dolby Atmos support. Unfortunately, HomePod’s beta is only available to selected developers.

If you didn’t update your Apple TV or HomePod to tvOS 15, here’s everything new with it:

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch. Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app. Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you. Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods. HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.

View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV. Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

If you want to learn more about tvOS 15, click here. Did you find anything new with tvOS 15.1 beta 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

