Costa Rican banks continue to ready Apple Pay ahead of expected launch

It’s been a few months since 9to5Mac began reporting on Costa Rican banks readying the launch of Apple Pay in the country. Now, Banco Promerica just uploaded Apple’s payment system terms and conditions to its web page.

As you can find here, Banco Promerica has uploaded Apple Pay terms and conditions to its website. Although it doesn’t give much, we know that the bank will provide access to Apple’s own payment system with debit and credit cards.

Another indication that Apple Pay launch is near is that some of Banco Promerica apps already show Wallet support, which is the first step for a bank to introduce Apple’s own payment system.

When 9to5Mac first reported that Apple Pay was coming to Costa Rica, BAC Credomatic was the only bank readying support for the service as it was testing the function. According to people familiar with the matter, BAC doesn’t want to launch Apple Pay only in Costa Rica but in all the countries in which it has a presence, which means El Salvador, Panamá, Guatemala, and more.

Banco Promerica as BAC Credomatic both have an important presence in Central America, so it’s likely that they’re waiting for Apple’s approval to make a massive expansion of the service in the region.

We also heard another tidbit about the launch: BAC Credomatic will not support AMEX cards at the beginning of the operation, only Visa and Mastercard cards.

A few weeks ago, 9to5Mac reported that Apple Pay was arriving in Chile. Although the company hasn’t officially launched the service in the country, customers of Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards were able to add their Visa credit cards to the Apple Wallet.

Colombia is also readying the launch of the service. As it seems, banks are waiting for Apple’s approval to start rolling out Apple Pay support in all of these countries.

