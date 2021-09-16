Apple Pay arrives in Chile as its South America expansion continues

Apple Pay is expanding to a second South American country. After Brazil, Chile is now receiving support for Apple’s own payment system.

Apple Pay’s expansion to Chile had previously been teased. In August, one of the Chilean banks, BICE, said it was readying the launch of the service. Now, according to blog Chocale and users all over Twitter, Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards now support Apple Pay with Visa credit cards.

According to the blog, after midnight, people were able to add their Visa credit card after changing their iPhone region to the United States and then following the steps to start using Apple Pay.

As for now, Apple’s website in Chile and Banco de Chile are not promoting the Apple Pay launch, as people may have been able to add their Visa credit cards a bit earlier than expected.

Rather sooner than later, Mastercard cards will probably be compatible, as Itaú and BICE will probably follow support for Apple’s own payment system in the country.

Not only that, it looks like Apple Pay will soon expand to Costa Rica and other Central American countries, as the company is rapidly expanding its service through the Americas.

A recent report by 9to5Mac shows that one of the most important banks in Central America is testing Apple Pay support, and it’s likely for the service to debut very soon.

Are you in Chile and were you able to add your card to Apple Pay? Tell us in the comments section below.

