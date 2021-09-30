USB-IF reveals new branding in an attempt to clear up USB-C cable confusion

As previously promised, the USB-IF has officially announced new branding details that it hopes will alleviate the confusion around USB-C cables. The USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum) says that these new efforts will “unify consumer branding” for cables based on the USB4, USB Type-C, and USB Power Delivery specifications.

As we’ve detailed in the past, it can be quite confusing when trying to find the correct USB-C cable for your devices. Even though the connectors all look the same, USB-C cables all meet different standards for power delivery speeds, data transfer, and more. Here are the highlights of the USB-IF’s announcements today:

USB-IF establishes new Certified USB Type-C Cable Logos to display cable power capabilities in watts, clearly indicating support for 60W or 240W as defined by the USB Power Delivery 3.1 Specification.

Certified USB4 Logos updated in parallel to unify branding across the Certified USB Logo Program.

The USB-IF explains:

USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the support organization for the advancement and adoption of USB technology, today announced new Certified USB Type-C® Cable power rating logos to clearly indicate the power capabilities of USB-C® cables to consumers. Certified USB Type-C Cables will now feature logos highlighting support for 60W or 240W of power as defined by the recently published USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 Specification.

Of course, this still won’t solve the problem of accessory makers who don’t conform to the full USB-IF standards. That’s why the organization says consumers should always “purchase certified products from trusted sources that display USB-IF Certified Logos on packaging, product briefs, or the device, charger, and cable itself.”

Whether or not these new branded details from the USB-IF lead to more clarity in the crowded USB-C ecosystem remains to seen. Nonetheless, the organization hopes that “certified USB solutions ensure interoperability and backwards compatibility in the marketplace.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: