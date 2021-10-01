HomeKit automations based on humidity arrive in iOS 15.1 beta 2

There are some big features that should arrive with iOS 15.1 but one of the subtle and useful changes coming looks to be the option to set HomeKit automations based on humidity sensors.

iOS 15.1 is shaping up to be a notable release with SharePlay showing up in the beta along with a fix for the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, and support to store COVID vaccination cards in Apple Wallet and Health.

Spotted by Dave Zatz, an under-the-radar feature that’s also showed up in iOS 15.1 beta 2 is the option to use a HomeKit humidity sensor to create automations.

You can check out how the UI looks below but you’ll get the ability to trigger an automation when a humidity sensor rises above or drops below the threshold you set.

One of the handy automations you could create would be enabling/disabling your HomeKit-controlled furnace or A/C when humidity levels hit a certain point.

If you’re looking for just a HomeKit temperature and humidity sensor, the $24 option from Aqara is a great choice as is the $25 Onvis (full review). Meanwhile, Eve offers its HomeKit Indoor Air Quality Monitor (full review) that includes VOC, temperature, and humidity for $99.95.

Messing with Aqara humidity sensor in HomeKit. Wondering if I use it this winter with a smart outlet to cut power to low end humidifier when room hits 60%. Hmm. :) pic.twitter.com/X4jcclWkqT — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) September 30, 2021

