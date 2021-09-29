Apple releases iOS 15.1 beta 2 and more to developers [U]

One week after the release of the first beta, Apple today is rolling out iOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers, among other updates. iOS 15.1 includes the return of SharePlay as well as updates to the Apple Wallet and Apple Health app for storing COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Update: iOS 15.1 beta 2 is now available to public beta testers as well.

Today’s new release of the iOS 15.1 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.1 beta 1 is 19B5052f.

Here’s a recap of what’s new in iOS 15.1:

In addition to iOS 15.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 2, Apple today has also released tvOS 15.1 beta 2 for Apple TV as well. There is also watchOS 8.1 beta 2 for Apple Watch. Apple hasn’t released any new updates just yet for macOS Monterey.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.1 beta or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

