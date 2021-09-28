iOS 15.1 beta 2 fixes ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ bug for iPhone 13 users

Shortly after the official iPhone 13 launch, multiple users noticed that the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature wasn’t working, and Apple later confirmed that it identified a related issue affecting only iPhone 13 users. Now that bug appears to have been fixed with iOS 15.1 beta 2.

Following the release of the second iOS 15.1 beta to developers on Tuesday, developers have noticed that they can again unlock the iPhone 13 using the Apple Watch when wearing a mask.

To get this feature working again, users will need both iOS 15.1 and watchOS 8.1 installed — which is also available to developers as a beta release.

Here’s how Apple describes the issue:

Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

Yay, Apple Watch unlock is working again! (At least in combination with watchOS 8.1 beta 1.) https://t.co/nNbcJrkDND — Holger Eilhard (@holgr) September 28, 2021

iOS 15.1 also re-enables SharePlay, a feature that was removed from the official release of iOS 15.0. In addition, the update brings more changes to the Apple Wallet and Health apps, which now support COVID-19 vaccination cards. There’s no word on when iOS 15.1 and watchOS 8.1 will be available to all users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: