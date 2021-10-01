United Airlines announces Apple Health integration for verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records

United Airlines is tapping into Apple Health integration for a feature that will help travelers upload COVID-19 vaccination records. The company announced today that it is integrating with Apple Health to allow travelers to use their verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records stored in Apple Health as proof of vaccination before traveling.

Depending on where you’re traveling to or from, you might need to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test result before traveling. What United Airlines is announcing today is designed to significantly streamline this process for COVID-19 vaccination records.

United Airlines explains how exactly this feature works:

Customers with upcoming travel requiring proof of vaccination can visit the Travel-Ready Center on United’s iOS app

Customers can select the option to upload vaccine documentation

Customers can then click on “Upload” then “Share your SMART Health Card”

The Apple Health app will automatically open and ask customers for permission to share their verifiable vaccination records with United

Once confirmed, the vaccination records will automatically be uploaded, verified on United’s system and records will be stored until they complete their travels.

This should make it far easier for travelers to confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status prior to traveling, by managing everything through the United app and Apple Health application.

Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification, so whether or not you get to take advantage of this implementation depends on whether your health care provider and state have adopted the SMART Health Cards platform. Apple explains:

With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions.

In iOS 15.1, which is available to developers and public beta testers, Apple is taking things a step further with support for adding add your vaccination cards to the Apple Wallet application.

