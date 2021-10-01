iOS 15: Here’s how to use the most popular features for iPhone and iPad

- Oct. 1st 2021 1:58 pm PT

0

iOS 15 is officially here and even though there aren’t as many flashy features as we saw in iOS 14, there are a number of great changes and improvements. While there are over 300 new features and tweaks, let’s narrow things down, here’s how to use the most popular iOS 15 features.

iOS 15 brings some big changes to iPhone and iPad like an all-new Safari experience. There’s also support for native Background Sounds, as well as less flashy privacy features that users will appreciate like iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email.

We’ve tested out almost all the new features and changes in iOS 15 over the last few months and have been able to see which ones are the most exciting as 9to5Mac readers have checked out our hands-on tutorials.

Here’s a look at the most popular iOS 15 features – and how to use them – as ranked by you 😄. Interestingly, the big Safari overhaul wasn’t among the most read tutorials but rather Background Sounds, Live Text, the number dial change, and the new Focus mode made up the top 4.

Hands-on: Here’s how Background Sounds work in iOS 15

Hands-on: Here’s how iPhone’s Live Text OCR works in iOS 15

iOS 15 brings back the popular dial picker from iOS 13 and earlier with a twist

Hands-on: Here’s how the new iPhone Focus mode works in iOS 15

iOS 15: How to switch to Private Browsing on iPhone with the new Safari

Hands-on: Here’s how the all-new Safari in iOS 15 works

iOS 15 Safari: How to change the address/search bar design on iPhone

iPhone: How to set a custom Safari background in iOS 15

iPhone: How to enable and disable iCloud Private Relay in iOS 15

Check out even more details in our in-depth iOS 15 top features review and how to set up a custom email domain with iCloud Mail:

We’ve also got detailed covered of some of the best iPhone 13 features as well:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics
iOS 15

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12