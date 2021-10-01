iOS 15: Here’s how to use the most popular features for iPhone and iPad

iOS 15 is officially here and even though there aren’t as many flashy features as we saw in iOS 14, there are a number of great changes and improvements. While there are over 300 new features and tweaks, let’s narrow things down, here’s how to use the most popular iOS 15 features.

iOS 15 brings some big changes to iPhone and iPad like an all-new Safari experience. There’s also support for native Background Sounds, as well as less flashy privacy features that users will appreciate like iCloud Private Relay and Hide My Email.

We’ve tested out almost all the new features and changes in iOS 15 over the last few months and have been able to see which ones are the most exciting as 9to5Mac readers have checked out our hands-on tutorials.

Most popular iOS 15 features

Here’s a look at the most popular iOS 15 features – and how to use them – as ranked by you 😄. Interestingly, the big Safari overhaul wasn’t among the most read tutorials but rather Background Sounds, Live Text, the number dial change, and the new Focus mode made up the top 4.

Check out even more details in our in-depth iOS 15 top features review and how to set up a custom email domain with iCloud Mail:

We’ve also got detailed covered of some of the best iPhone 13 features as well:

