How to personalize your iPhone 13 pictures with the new Photographic Styles feature

Among the many iPhone 13 camera improvements is the new Photographic Styles. The feature allows you to save a preset for the default Camera app and you can also quickly change between the five available options in the moment. Let’s look at how to use iPhone 13 Photographic Styles.

Photographic Styles are exclusive to the iPhone 13 lineup. However, there’s always a chance Apple could expand the feature to iPhone 12 or other models with a software update in the future.

Notably, once you’ve snapped an image with a Photographic Style, it can’t be changed. Below we’ll look at how to set a style as well as how to change it on the fly while shooting.

How to use iPhone 13 Photograhic Styles

Select Photographic Styles in Settings

The first time you open the default Camera app on iPhone 13 you’ll see a splash screen asking to choose a Photographic style If you didn’t initially pick one, you can head to the Settings app > Camera > swipe down to Photographic Styles

The first option is “Standard Style,” swipe to see how each of the styles compare There are 5 styles in total, with the four others beyond standard being “Rich Contrast,” “Vibrant,” “Warm,” and “Cool”

Tap Use at the bottom to select a Photographic Style

Keep in mind Photographic Styles only work in the default Camera app on iPhone 13 devices when using the Photo mode.

Here’s how Apple describes each one:

Standard: The default look produced by the iPhone camera that is balanced and true to life

Rich Contrast: Darker shadows, richer colors, and stronger contrast create a dramatic look

Vibrant: Wonderfully bright and vivid colors create a brilliant yet natural look

Warm: Golden undertones create a warm look

Cool: Blue undertones create a cool look

Select iPhone 13 Photographic Styles in the Camera app

You can also change Photographic Styles right inside the Camera app:

Look for the triple-square icon in the top right corner (you can also tap the carrot in the top center of the Camera app > then tap the triple-square icon just above the shutter button)

Tap it to swipe between Photographic Styles on the fly

You can additionally use the Filters available in the Photos app to edit images in after shooting with a specific Photographic Style

What do you think about Photographic Styles? Are you excited to make them a regular part of your workflow? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

