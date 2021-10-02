PSA: It’s not just you, Apple’s Find My app is not working for some users

Apple’s Find My app appears to be facing an ongoing outage in its services, as confirmed by the company itself on its System Status webpage. Find My app is partially or completely offline for some users this Saturday.

Apple says that “users may be unable to use” the Find My app right now. According to the company, the outage began at 12:30 PM PT and is still ongoing. 9to5Mac was able to confirm that the Find My app is in fact not working at the moment, as it shows a message saying “Unable to connect to server. Please try again later.”

Apple’s Find My app is used to locate lost and stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices. The app is also required to track AirTag and other accessories compatible with the Find My network.

Unfortunately, Apple does not say when the problem is expected to be fixed. Today’s Find My app outage follows an outage in Apple Card services on Friday, which prevented users from paying and managing their Apple Card.

Have you been affected by today’s Find My app outage? Let us know in the comments below.

