Tuesday’s best deals: New Apple TV 4K $159, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $99 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote at $159. That’s on top of the ecobee3 lite at $120 and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $99 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple TV 4K packs the new Siri Remote

Adorama is now offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $159. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is a new all-time low on the recent release and undercuts the Amazon all-time low by $10.

As Apple’s latest streaming media player, Apple TV 4K comes powered by the A12 Bionic chip to deliver HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS. There’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, and Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. That’s not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

ecobee3 lite delivers HomeKit-enabled heating for $120

Amazon is now offering the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $120. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at the best Amazon price of the year with today’s offer beating previous new condition discounts by $10.

With cooler weather rolling in, today’s ecobee 3 lite discount arrives at the perfect time to set up a smart climate control system through fall and winter. Alongside just being able to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, there’s also the added perk of energy savings thanks to the scheduling and automation features. Not to mention support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the touchscreen-centric design.

Save $99 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $749 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. With as much as $99 in savings across various storage capacities, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date at Amazon and the lowest in nearly two months. Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. The iPad also has Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.

Score Apple Pencil 2 for $110

Woot is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $110. Normally selling for $129, you’re looking at the third-best price of the year that matches our previous mention. Apple Pencil 2 delivers an upgraded iPadOS experience that’s just as compelling on the latest iPad Pros as it is on the all-new iPad mini and more. Alongside the newer design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and charging, there’s also a more ergonomic form factor to help you tackle note-taking, digital art, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless review: keeping it simple and light [Video]

Comica VDLive10 mic kit review: Take live mobile video to the next level [Video]

Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: