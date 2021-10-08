Apple Store is down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 orders

The Apple Store is down ritual continues, this time in preparation for preorders of the Apple Watch Series 7. The store will be back up at 5 AM PT.

The new Apple Watch line-up features a larger screen that wraps around the curve of the watch’s body, faster charging speeds, and a higher peak brightness when using the always-on mode indoors. The Series 7 models are expected to be priced the same as the equivalent Apple Watch Series 6 configurations.

The screen area on the new Watches is approximately 20% larger, but the overall chassis of the watch is also slightly larger: the 40mm and 44mm size options have been replaced by new 41mm and 45mm sizes (measured by case height).

There are new case finishes to choose from this year, including Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue and (PRODUCT)RED for the aluminium watches. Stainless steel and titanium options will also be available.

The Series 7 will start at the same $399 price point as last generation. Supply is expected to be significantly constrained. Apple has said that first preorders should arrive next Friday, on October 15.

