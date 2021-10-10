Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 pairs minimalistic design with maximum protection

Incipio has upgraded its line of MagSafe-compatible cases in time for the iPhone 13, including a selection of options made from recycled materials. Incipio is the go-to option for iPhone 13 users who want to be sure their case is made specifically for the latest iPhone design and its upgraded camera system. Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 adds protection while supporting Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem of magnet accessories.

Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 is fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories like stands, wallets, and more. That’s because Incipio designs a built-in magnet system inside its iPhone 13 cases. If you’re shopping for a new case this year, you won’t want to ignore this detail or you’ll limit a major feature of your iPhone 13.

Protect your iPhone 13 from accidental destruction and a pricey replacement bill with Incipio DUO’s 12-foot drop protection. Incipio also designs its iPhone 13 cases to protect the screen and camera system from surface collision, thanks to a raised bezel on either side that keeps your iPhone from dragging on your desk or table.

Incipio DUO MagSafe case is designed specifically for iPhone 13, so you can expect excellent button responsiveness, thanks to their design precision. This is especially important when new iPhones launch and other case makers are scrambling to match the exact dimensions of the new models.

Incipio doesn’t just provide peace of mind, thanks to the protection offered with DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13. Customers can also feel good about these cases being made from recycled materials that are designed to be antimicrobial. Incipio even offers customers a 20% coupon code for future purchases through its phone-case recycling program for people who return their old phone case.

Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 can be purchased from both Incipio and and its retail partner Verizon both online and at your local store. Incipio DUO MagSafe case for iPhone 13 is priced at $39.99 with black, dark denim blue, and salsa red options for iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

