Here’s a first look at HTC’s ‘Vive Flow’ VR headset

HTC teased on Tuesday its new VR headset “Vive Flow,” which is expected to be officially unveiled on October 14. However, well-known leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared exclusive marketing images of the product on Twitter ahead of HTC’s official event.

While the images do not provide us with any details of the technical specifications, they do show a glimpse of what to expect from the device. The design is not exactly unobtrusive with large lenses, but this doesn’t come as a surprise since we’re talking about a VR device, which requires more room for components.

HTC says the headset features support for up “-6.0D focusing power” and it seems to have a small fan as part of the cooling system. Another image shows that the device is compact enough to fit into a backpack, and pretty much all images show it attached to a cable — It’s unclear whether the headset is connected to another device or a charging case.

According to recent leaks (via The Verge), HTC Vive Flow will be a standalone device, meaning that it will not require connection to a smartphone or computer. The report also says that users will be able to create their own 3D avatar to explore a variety of events, including an “NFT Showroom.”

Multiple companies have been investing in AR/VR devices, such as Facebook and even Apple — which reportedly will announce its own mixed reality headset by 2024. Apple’s headset is expected to have 4,000 DPI displays and advanced LiDAR scanners built in. The price could be as high as $3,000.

