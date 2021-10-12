Deals: M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $100 discount, Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13, more

Tuesday is delivering a new batch of discounts that are headlined by Amazon lows on Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros at $100 off. That’s alongside Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $13 and the latest Apple TV 4K at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $100 discount

Amazon is now taking $100 off a selection of Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $999 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. Delivering a match of the Amazon all-time low, you’re looking at the best price in over a month and another chance to see what all the fuss is about over Apple’s latest and greatest in the world of iPadOS.

There are so many compelling features on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro that it’s hard to find a place to start. All the power from the new M1 chip is sure to be a highlight for many, though the inclusion of a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is another perk. Not to mention its Thunderbolt connectivity that pairs with Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID to complete the portable workstation. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale goes live from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is delivering its latest batch of discounts today, with the all-new Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds leading the way at $68. Available in five different styles, you’d normally pay $80 for the recent releases with today’s offer marking the very first discount and a new all-time low.

They deliver eye-catching designs to pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Score an Amazon low on the latest Apple TV 4K

Amazon is now offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $160. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on the recent release and comes within $1 of the best price to date at any retailer.

As Apple’s latest streaming media player, Apple TV 4K comes powered by the A12 Bionic chip to deliver HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS. There’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, and Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, the new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

