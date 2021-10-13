Alleged Bluetooth exploit can remotely wipe nearby iPhones [update: fake]

- Oct. 13th 2021 3:41 am PT

0

The article has been removed. The original source of this story was a tweet of a screenshot of an email purporting to be from Apple security. It has since come to our attention that the screenshot was spoofed and the bug does not appear to actually exist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.