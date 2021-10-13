Alleged Bluetooth exploit can remotely wipe nearby iPhones [update: fake]

The article has been removed. The original source of this story was a tweet of a screenshot of an email purporting to be from Apple security. It has since come to our attention that the screenshot was spoofed and the bug does not appear to actually exist.
