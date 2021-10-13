Apple releases tenth beta of macOS Monterey to developers

Less than a week after the last beta, Apple is seeding today beta 10 of macOS Monterey to developers. As October’s event will probably be about Macs, the company is readying the launch of its next big software update to computers.

macOS Monterey beta 10 is appearing now via OTA for developers and public testers with build number 21A5552a. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website our public beta website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, and more.

In the third beta, Apple made some notable changes to the default Safari experience, and in the fourth beta, it enabled Live Text on Intel Macs along with a Universal Control fakeout.

With the 9 previous Monterey beta builds, the anticipated Universal Control feature hasn’t been fully available. We’ll be looking to see if it’s included in Monterey beta 10.

However, beta 5 did bring the ability to partially enable Universal Control, read more on how to do that here:

It’s usually not ideal to install betas on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if possible. However, with it now reaching beta 10, Monterey is mostly stable.

