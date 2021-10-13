Leaker claims AirPods 3 will launch during ‘Unleashed’ Apple event next week

Alongside the M1X MacBook Pro, Apple could unveil the long-rumored AirPods 3 as soon as next week. According to a leaker on Chinese social media network Weibo, Apple will finally release the third-generation AirPods.

This isn’t the first time that a leaker has claimed that “the next Apple event” is the one where AirPods 3 would be announced. At least since the Spring Loaded event in April, analysts and leakers have said the company is readying the launch of these AirPods.

Now, according to the Weibo leaker called @PandaisBald (via MacRumors), Apple will launch the new AirPods 3 alongside the new Macs next week. This account accurately reported the launch of iPad 9 during the “California Streaming” event last month, but other than that it does not have an established track record.

As you probably know, AirPods 3 are rumored to look closer to the AirPods Pro model but without the ear tips. Bloomberg says the wireless earbuds will feature a short stern.

Although they will resemble the AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 won’t have some premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. This means these new earbuds will have a different design with some performance and connectivity improvements as well, but with few new features.

Leaker Max Weinbach has shared on his Twitter that Apple’s wireless earbuds charging case should receive an around “20% larger battery compared to the second generation.”

As for this new model, the wireless charging feature will likely be standard, which means Apple won’t sell a version that will only charge via Lightning.

Here’s everything to expect during the “Unleashed” Apple event.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: