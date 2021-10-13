Twitter launches ‘Spaces Spark’ accelerator program

Twitter today announced its Spaces Spark Program, a three-month accelerator initiative to discover and reward great Spaces on Twitter with financial, technical, and marketing support.

Twitter announced Spaces Spark Program on its media center:

We’re seeking audio Creators who are hosting interesting Twitter Spaces today, or have a creative idea for a new conversation they want to launch. We’re looking to support a diverse slate of Creators who tap into unique communities and conversations happening on Twitter. If accepted into the program, we’ll look for you to host your Space twice each week over the course of three months.

Creators who apply for this accelerator program will receive $2,500 per month, monthly ad credits to promote Spaces, and custom Spaces “swag.”

The program will connect creators with Twitter product leadership, early access to new products and features, as well connection to other creators in the Twitter Spaces Spark Program community.

Twitter also says that the Spaces Spark Program will bring visibility for these creators with:

Support from Twitter’s owned and operated social handles

Promotional spotlights in Twitter content series

Opportunities for prioritized in-app discoverability for well-performing Spaces

Twitter launched Spaces a few months ago and it’s been well-praised by the community. With the ability to bring up to ten speakers and unlimited listeners, people can engage in various ways. Recently, the company started allowing creators to be tipped on Spaces as well.

If the Twitter Spaces Spark Program has your interest, you must apply and complete the form by October 22, 2021, here.

