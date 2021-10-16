PSA: ‘Nike Bounce’ watch face isn’t exclusive to Nike Apple Watch Series 7

Yesterday marked the official release date of the new Apple Watch Series 7, and tidbits continue to emerge. Unfortunately, some people thought the new “Nike Bounce” watch face was exclusive to the new Nike Apple Watches, which it’s not.

As posted by 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito on his Twitter account, the “Nike Bounce” watch face is indeed new but not exclusive to Series 7 models. Filipe, for example, has the Nike Series 4 model, which also features the watch face.

With it, you can choose different colors and two types of backgrounds. Even though, those who bought a Nike edition of the Apple Watch Series 7 will benefit from thinner bezels when using this face.

As usual, customers who buy Nike or Hèrmes editions always have exclusive faces, but they are not always available only to the newer models.

This year, Apple brought a minor upgrade to the Apple Watch line with mostly a bigger display, fast-charging capabilities, more crack and water-resistant device, and that’s it.

9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani wrote about one of the two new exclusives watch faces for the Apple Watch Series 7. “Countour” takes advantage of the new screen and it’s very customizable.

The colored background can feature any of the colors that Apple includes in the watchOS face picker, meaning you can edit this face to match any of your watch bands from the past six years. The picker also lets you adjust the lightness or darkness of the shade you select. Apple has also included a special Pride version of the filled Contour face. It features a gorgeous rainbow gradient.

“Modular Duo,” on the other hand, brings two big complications for users who want even more data available in just a glimpse.

You can learn more about the Apple Watch Series 7 here.

FYI: The new “Nike Bounce” watch face is not exclusive to Series 7 models. You can have it on any Apple Watch Nike model (Series 4 and later). pic.twitter.com/fkRuOg9K52 — Filipe Espósito (@filipeesposito) October 15, 2021

