Hands-on with Apple’s gorgeous new Contour watch face

Apple has introduced two new watch faces with the new Series 7 watches: Contour and Modular Duo. Contour is the more interesting of the two and features a gorgeous design that falls off the edges of the new larger displays. The new face is extremely customizable and features a bunch of ways to personalize it.

First off, Contour can be used with either a regular flat font or a rounded variation. The rounded variation looks really slick with the new more curved design of the watch. In addition to the fonts, you can choose between a black background or a filled-in colored background.

The colored background can feature any of the colors that Apple includes in the watchOS face picker, meaning you can edit this face to match any of your watch bands from the past six years. The picker also lets you adjust the lightness or darkness of the shade you select. Apple has also included a special Pride version of the filled Contour face. It features a gorgeous rainbow gradient.

There are two slots for complications. The first is a smaller date slot that also lets you choose to use a monogram, timer, stopwatch, or digital time. Below the smaller slot is a standard circular one. You can put anything here from fitness rings to the current arrangement of the planets. This is also the slot where you’ll place any of your third-party circular complications.

I really love the way the Contour face looks when filled with colors. It really shows off how big the new displays are on Series 7. But the black background with colored numbers is better at showing off the waterfall effect on the edges of the display.

What do you think about the new Contour face? Are you planning to use it on Series 7? Let us know in the comments below!

