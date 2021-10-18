New MacBook Pro tidbits: size and weight, benchmarks, HDMI 2.0 limitations, more

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are officially here. They pack an all-new design, higher-resolution displays, more ports, and the latest and greatest Apple Silicon on the inside. Head below as we round up some smaller tidbits about the new MacBook Pro lineup…

Weight and thickness

The new MacBook Pro models feature additional ports on the side, including a new MagSafe connector for charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. Despite these additions, the new MacBook Pros are only ever-so-slightly thicker than their predecessors, but noticeably heavier.

According to Apple’s technical specifications pages for the new MacBook Pros, here are the dimensions of the new 14-inch and 16-inch machines compared to the previous models.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Weight: 3.5 pounds (up from 3.0 pounds)

Thickness: 0.61 inch (equal to 0.61 inch)

Depth: 8.71 inches (Up from 8.36 inches)

Width: 14.01 inches (Up from 11.97 inches)

16-inch MacBook Pro

Weight: 4.7 pounds (up from 4.3 pounds)

Thickness: 0.66 inch (up from 0.64 inch)

Depth: 9.77 inches (Up from 9.68 inches)

Width: 14.01 inches (Down from 14.09-inches)

Benchmarks

As first spotted by MacRumors, the first benchmarks for the new M1 Max chip are inside the MacBook Pro. According to the results, which appear to be from the high-end M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, the chip can reach single-core scores of 1,749 and multi-core scores of 11,542.

These numbers place the M1 Max chip at around 2x the performance of the current M1 chip, and make it the fastest Mac available outside of the high-end Xeon-powered iMac and Mac Pro models.

Charger

Interestingly, Apple says that the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro on the inside includes a 67W USB-C power adapter in the box. The higher-end configuration, however, includes a 96W power adapter in the box. On the flip side, all configurations of the 16-inch model include 140W USB-C power adapters in the box.

HDMI

As spotted by Paul Haddad on Twitter, the new MacBook Pro’s HDMI port is only an HDMI 2.0 port. This limits it to support for one display with up 4K resolution at 60Hz, compared to the more impressive specifications of HDMI 2.1.

