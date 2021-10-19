Instagram now lets everyone post from the desktop and more

Instagram today announced that it’s rolling out the ability for people to post photos and videos using its desktop web browser.

A few months ago, Instagram began testing the ability to post from the desktop but it was limited to selected users. Now, as reported by TechCrunch, everyone will be able to post through the desktop app starting October 21. Not only that, but the company also announced a number of new features launching this week

For example, starting today, there’s a new “Collabs” feature, which is currently described as a “test” that will “allow people to co-author both Feed posts and Reels.” TechCrunch explains that to do so, “users can invite another account to be collaborator from the tagging screen on Instagram.”

Instagram will also begin testing a way to create fundraisers for nonprofits. The feature lets you start a fundraiser directly from the plus button. There, you’ll be able to select a nonprofit organization and add the fundraiser to your Feed post.

For Reels, there are a few additions to enhance the experience with music:

On Thursday, Instagram will introduce two new effects called Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics, which will help creators who edit and perform using music on Reels. Superbeat will intelligently apply special effects to music to the beat of the user’s song while Dynamic Lyrics will display 3D lyrics that will flow with the song’s “groove,” says Instagram.

How to post to Instagram on Mac and PC

Click the new + icon in the top right corner to get started (next to the Messenger icon)

in the top right corner to get started (next to the Messenger icon) Follow the prompts to upload your photos or videos (drag and drop or “Select From Computer”)

Choose your size/format

Pick your filter and/or edit (tab at the top)

Add your caption/location, and more

Choose Share

