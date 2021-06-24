Instagram now lets you create and publish posts on Mac, but iPad not supported

After we got a sneak peek at the feature last month, Instagram has quietly rolled out the option to create and publish posts from its website on desktop (but not on iPad). The new functionality includes the ability to use filters and edit photos and videos as well.

Spotted by Matt Navarra, the new feature is live on Instagram’s website and we are seeing the functionality available here at 9to5Mac as well. It’s unclear how widely available the new feature is but it is rolling out now for Mac and PC.

If the feature is available for you, you’ll see a new pop-up alert at the top of your screen on the Instagram homepage after logging in that says: “Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer.”

Click the + icon in the top right corner to get started:

Almost hilariously, Instagram continues to ignore iPad. We tried to access the new desktop feature on iPad by requesting Instagram’s desktop site in Safari and the ability to post is not available for now.

Here’s a closer look at the desktop UI:

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

More screenshots of creating + publishing posts via https://t.co/3QaHTLlqBE pic.twitter.com/G5mptOhN06 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

