AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case now available for pickup at select Apple Stores

On Monday, Apple unveiled the new AirPods 3 during its “Unleashed” event. AirPods 3 include a new MagSafe Charging Case, and Apple simultaneously started selling AirPods Pro with a MagSafe Charging Case as well. Three days after the announcement, this new version of AirPods Pro is already available in the UK.

Twitter user Nikolaj Hansen-Turton posted his brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. As you can see in the pictures, the box shows that the product is a refreshed version of the 2019 model.

Nikolaj got the AirPods Pro from the UK online store, but several locations already show this new model as available for pickup.

As you can see, different from the previous version that you could charge with a MagSafe charger, but without it being attached, the new AirPods Pro really stays connected to the charger.

What’s funny is that Apple ships these new AirPods with the old firmware. A couple of weeks ago, the company introduced version 4A400 of the firmware for all AirPods models.

Apart from the MagSafe Charging Case, the AirPods Pro is still the same as ever. It features the H1 chip, ANC and Transparency Mode, supports Spatial Audio, and up to five hours of listening time in a single charge.

For US customers, 9to5Mac was able to confirm that these updated AirPods Pro are slated to arrive for some users this Friday, so it won’t be long until the US audience can take advantage of a better grip connection while using the MagSafe charger accessory.

AirPods 3, on the other hand, are set to arrive as early as next week. Did you manage to get the new AirPods Pro or AirPods 3? Tell us in the comment section below.

AirPods Pro – MagSafe Charging Case pic.twitter.com/tM3HJH93qX — Nikolaj Hansen-Turton (@nikolajht) October 20, 2021

