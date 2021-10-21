Apple Card now offering 6% Daily Cash back on purchases from Apple

Apple appears to be rolling out an upgraded Daily Cash back offer for Apple Card users. As first spotted by Tailosive Tech on Twitter and confirmed by 9to5Mac, Apple is now offering 6% Daily Cash back on purchases made from the Apple Online Store.

Apple doesn’t appear to have officially announced this promotion anywhere, but it comes ahead of the holiday shopping season. Apple ran a similar 6% Daily Cash promotion for Apple Store purchases two years ago for the holiday shopping season.

This year’s 6% Daily Cash promo appears to have kicked in sometime this week. It appears to be valid for all purchases of Apple hardware, doubling the usual 3% cash back rate on Apple purchases with Apple Card. 9to5Mac confirmed the 6% Daily Cash promo by purchasing an iPhone 13 Pro Max case from the Apple Store Online.

Notably, many people are seeing this 6% Daily Cash promotion be applied in time for their new MacBook Pro orders. Getting 6% back on those purchases is certainly a nice bonus given the high price of the new machines.

We have not been able to confirm whether the promo applies to App Store purchases, but the 2019 promo notably excluded that category as well as purchases of Apple services like iCloud storage or Apple Music.

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, spend it using Apple Pay, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update if we hear back. Have you noticed 6% Daily Cash on any recent Apple Card purchases? Let us know down in the comments!

Haven't seen anyone show this but perhaps there's a 6% cash back promo Apple hasn't announced yet? I just hope this isn't a bug 😂 Didn't apply to my AirPods 3 so possibly if you spend over a certain amount they go to 6%? pic.twitter.com/PVc8sDsshF — Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) October 21, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: