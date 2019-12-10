For the holidays, Apple Card gives 6% cashback on all Apple Store hardware purchases

Apple is now offering 6% Daily Cash cashback to Apple Card credit card users with purchases of Apple hardware, doubling the usual cashback rate on Apple purchases with Apple Card. However, there are some restrictions.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The 6% cashback offer is only available on Apple hardware purchases made in-store or online. This means outright purchases of iPhone, AirPods or a new Mac for example. 6% cashback is a good promo for Apple, but if you are hunting for the best deal then you are still probably better off looking elsewhere.

Purchases of Apple services like iCloud storage or Apple Music are ineligible and will continue to return 3% Daily Cash. 6% Daily Cash cannot be redeemed on payment plans like the iPhone Upgrade Program either. Services purchases like AppleCare+ are also not eligible.

Apple says that the double Daily Cash promotion runs until December 31st. If you are buying a new Mac Pro today, and you live in the United States (the only country where Apple Card is available), you may want to take advantage of the savings and get 6% off your >$5000 purchase.

Daily Cash continues to be offered at 3% rates for purchases with Apple Pay from Nike, Uber, Walgreens, and T-Mobile, as well as 2% from any other Apple Pay transaction. Purchases with the physical titanium card offer 1% cashback.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: