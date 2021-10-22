Apple confirms Apple Card 6% cash back was an error, but will issue credits to affected users

After over a day of confusion among users, Apple has officially confirmed that Apple purchases using Apple Card are only eligible for 3% Daily Cash. This comes after many Apple Card users noticed that Apple purchases were showing 6% Daily Cash yesterday. Head below fro the full details.

In an email to Apple Card users, Apple confirmed the error, but added that it will honor the 6% Daily Cash bonus for affected users.

You may have noticed that a recent Apple purchase was eligible for 6% Daily Cash instead of the standard 3% Daily Cash. This was an error due to a system issue, however, in addition to the 3% Daily Cash that you already received for this purchase, we will be providing you with a one-time credit for an additional 3% Daily Cash back — totaling 6% Daily Cash for that purchase. You’ll see the one-time credit appear as a Balance Adjustment in the Wallet app. This will also appear on your October monthly statement. As a reminder, future purchases at Apple are eligible for and will earn unlimited 3% Daily Cash. If you have any questions, contact an Apple Card specialist.

The confusion was further amplified by Apple’s silence on the issue, as well the fact that the company has previously offered legitimate 6% Daily Cash bonuses on two separate occasions. Nonetheless, it seems that this time was just an error.

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, spend it using Apple Pay, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

