Here are some of the best SharePlay apps for iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1

Apple released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 today with support for the new SharePlay feature that allows users to interact with content together over FaceTime. Apple offers their own apps for SharePlay like TV and Fitness, but there are a plethora of third-party apps with SharePlay support available to download right now.

The latest version of the LookUp dictionary app includes a cool new SharePlay feature that lets you do learning sessions together over FaceTime. It’s a unique use of SharePlay that could be great for students, particularly ones trying to learn new words.

LookUp is $9.99 – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

Our favorite snarky weather app has gained an awesome new ability. Carrot Weather now lets users share weather conditions over FaceTime. Using SharePlay can also help unlock achievements in Carrot, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Carrot Weather is $4.99 – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

If you’re a Showtime subscriber you can now watch Showtime content over FaceTime with friends and family. Showtime is home to shows like Billions and Shameless.

Showtime requires a subscription – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

The popular sky scanning app Night Sky now has support for SharePlay. Night Sky uses FaceTime Audio to allow users to stargaze remotely with one another on their iPhone or iPad.

Night Sky is free with in-app purchases – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Watch

Paramount+ subscribers can also now use SharePlay to watch content on the platform with friends and family remotely. Paramount+ is where Nickelodeon content lives, as well as other original content from Viacom CBS.

Paramount+ requires a subscription – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Kahoot! is a quiz making app that now supports SharePlay. With Kahoot! you can place a FaceTime call and take quizzes with your friends.

Kahoot! is free with in-app purchases – Compatible with iPhone and iPad

The excellent skeuomorphic Apple Music client Vinyls now allows users to listen to music over FaceTime using the SharePlay API.

Vinyls is $4.99 – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac

Piano with Friends is exactly what you probably think it is. With this app you can play a virtual piano with friends over FaceTime. The piano is resizable and even offers support for physical keyboards.

Piano with Friends is $1.99 – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac

The popular drawing and sketching app Flow has perhaps one of the coolest implementations of SharePlay. With Flow you can draw on a single canvas with friends remotely over FaceTime. Drawing even occurs in realtime. If you have a Flow subscription you can still draw with friends who don’t have one.

Flow is free with in-app purchases – Compatible with iPhone and iPad

Moon FM is a powerful podcasts app that has a really sleek interface clearly designed for power users. With the latest update to Moon FM, users can listen to shows with friends over FaceTime.

Moon FM is $4.99 – Compatible with iPhone and iPad

Relax Melodies is a relatively strange app for SharePlay that lets you and a friend remotely listen to the same sleep sounds over FaceTime. I suspect this feature is better suited for Relax Melodies’ meditation feature since I doubt anyone wants to stay on a FaceTime call for several hours over night.

Relax Melodies is free with in-app purchases – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch

Doneit is a todo list app and planner that now offers SharePlay support. With Doneit and SharePlay you can project your lists with friends and family over FaceTime.

Doneit is free with in-app purchases – Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

