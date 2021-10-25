iOS 15.1 is rolling out to iPhone users today, here’s what’s new

Apple today is officially releasing iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to the public. After over a month of beta testing, iOS 15.1 brings new features including SharePlay, upgrades to the Camera application fro iPhone 13 users, and much more. Head below for the full details on what’s new in iOS 15.1.

SharePlay

The leading feature of iOS 15.1 is support for SharePlay. This feature was initially slated to be included in the initial release of iOS 15, but Apple delayed it so it could continue to refine its capabilities. Apple describes SharePlay as a “new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime.”

SharePlay is supported by built-in applications including the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and Fitness+. Third-party developers can also tap into the ecosystem as well, allowing you to use SharePlay via a variety of different apps, games, streaming services, and more.

For more details on how SharePlay works, be sure to check out our full hands-on right here.

Camera app upgrades

Meanwhile, the Camera app is getting a pair of notable updates in iOS 15.1 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This includes support for ProRes video capture as well as disabling automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos.

Full release notes

Other enhancements with iOS 15.1 include teh ability to store your COVID-19 vaccination card in the Wallet application, Home app improvements, Shortcuts updates, and more.

You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The full release notes are below.

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time

