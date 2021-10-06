iOS 15.1 beta 3 adds new ‘Auto Macro’ toggle for disabling camera switching

Apple today released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers, and in addition to native support for ProRes, today’s update also adds a new toggle to disable Auto Macro for the Camera app. This addresses one of the biggest concerns that reviewers had for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max…

With iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, your iPhone’s camera will automatically switch to macro mode when you get close to your subject. This can make for a jarring animation in the Camera app as the iPhone switches lenses, and sometimes you simply might not want macro mode to be enabled.

In response to iPhone 13 Pro reviews last month, Apple promised that it would roll out a software option to disable automatic macro mode, and that’s exactly what iOS 15.1 includes. If you head to the Settings application, then choose Camera, you’ll see a new toggle for “Auto Macro.” When enabled, this feature will “automatically switch to the Ultra Wide camera to capture macro photos and videos.”

If you disable this toggle, you can manually put your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max into macro mode by switching to the 0.5x lens in the Camera and getting close to your subject, then tapping to focus.

What do you think of this option? Does it solve the problem with Apple’s initial implementation of the feature? Let us know down in the comments!

Thanks, Matthew!

