Apple releases iOS 15.1 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 3 to developers

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta testing continues today. Apple today is rolling out iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers alongside iPadOS 15.1 beta 3. iOS 15.1 includes the return of SharePlay as well as updates to the Apple Wallet and Apple Health app for storing COVID-19 vaccination cards

Today’s new release of the iOS 15.1 beta 3 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.1 beta 3 is 19B5060d.

Here’s a recap of what’s new in iOS 15.1:

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.1 beta or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: