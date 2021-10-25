Ulysses adds Shortcuts and Quick Notes integration with macOS Monterey release, more

With the macOS Monterey being released today, Ulysses is updating its apps to version 24.2, bringing a handful of new features such as Shortcuts integration and Quick Notes.

Ulysses is a powerful universal app for Apple devices that helps users focus on their writing experiences. The app features a streamlined toolset that covers the entire writing process, and it’s also clean and simple to use across all platforms.

With version 24.2, here are its key features:

iOS integration with Apple’s Shortcuts app to Mac

The ability to link Ulysses sheets from the Quick Note feature

New markup bar at the bottom of the editor

Improved Micro.blog publishing tool. It’s now possible to update previously published blog posts from within Ulysses

New markup tags names to improve clarity

Ulysees also brings improved flow for unlocking password-protected texts, better Quick Look sheet previews in Finder and Spotlight, as well as a new keyboard shortcut to duplicate sheets or groups.

The app helps you store your texts in the same way across all your devices. you can create ebooks, DOCX, PDFs, and HTML, and publish to WordPress, Ghost, and other blog platforms.

Everything you’ll ever write is stored in Ulysses’ unified library. You can manage projects of all kinds and sizes, be it novels, diaries or study notes – they are always saved, and automatically in sync. And since Ulysses offers feature parity across macOS and iOS, it doesn’t matter where you are or when inspiration hits: All its tools, and all your texts, are always at your fingertips.

Ulysses requires a subscription for users to take full advantage of all of its features. People can opt between monthly or yearly subscription plans, and students have a special discount.

All plans unlock the app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, and feature full synchronization. You can find the app here at the App Store.

