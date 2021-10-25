Unused ‘Apple Watch Pro’ name revealed through 2015 Apple Store demo unit

The Twitter account @AppleDemoYT has revealed a hidden file in an Apple Watch retail store demo unit. The file in question is an “Apple Watch Pro” logo that never saw the light of day. The demo unit that this file was discovered on was the original design that had a built-in iPad mini for walking a customer through watchOS.

The “Apple Watch Pro” logo was discovered alongside logos for the Apple Watch Sport and Apple Watch Edition, leaving us to speculate that Apple at one point planned to call the mid-tier stainless steel watches “Apple Watch Pro.” The file appears to have been created on February 26, 2015 – just a few weeks before Apple held its “Spring Forward” event to reveal pricing and the release date for the watch.

This particular Apple Watch demo unit didn’t allow customers to try the watch on their own wrist, rather it was mounted to a white case that sat atop Apple Store tables. The iPad mini display that sat to the side of the watch displayed information about the current app you were looking at on the Apple Watch.

Upon looking into some of the demo content files on a 2015 Apple Watch Demo (A1623), I discovered an image of logo for an unknown model of Apple Watch. Not sure if “Apple Watch Pro” is an unreleased model, or is just some place holder text. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/kbpzBGrokX — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) October 25, 2021

