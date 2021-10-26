Native Union celebrates iPod 20th anniversary with iPod Socks-inspired AirPod Beanies

In honor of the iPod’s 20th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs passing, Native Union is out with a commemorative and useful little accessory – AirPods Beanies. Inspired by the classic iPod Socks, the new AirPods Beanies work with all AirPods cases (and more) and come in a colorful 4-pack.

iPod Socks hold a special place in the heart of many Apple users and interestingly, they were sold for almost a decade, from 2004 to 2012. Here’s how Apple described them:

So add a dash of color to your iPod with iPod Socks, the year’s coziest and most vibrant iPod accessory. It doesn’t matter which iPod model you have because iPod Socks fit all of them. And it doesn’t matter what your mood is because each iPod Socks package includes six bright colors so you can pick the one that feels best. Forgive us if we’re stating the obvious, but here’s how it works: Just slide your iPod into the sock to keep it safe and warm. Slide it out to dock or change playlists. It’s as easy as… putting on a pair of socks.

As you would guess, the cozy accessory is special to the team at Apple too. Fun fact, in 2017 our Apple Watch Series 3 review unit came in a green iPod Sock!

Native Union’s AirPods Beanies come with a modern twist on the original color palette in a pack of 4 for $19. AirPods Beanies fit AirPods gen 1, 2, and 3, and AirPods Pro. And honestly, they’ll likely fit most fully wireless earbuds charging cases from any brand.

The beanies look like they will be perfect to prevent AirPods from launching out of the case when you drop them along with giving added protection and keeping dust and gunk from collecting in and around your case.

AirPods Beanies are made from 100% recycled materials and also work with Qi charging. Learn more about how Native Union’s AirPods Beanies came to be in the behind-the-scenes details here.

