Apple releasing iOS 15.2 beta 1 and more to developers today

Just two days after the release of iOS 15.1 to the public, Apple is restarting the beta train yet again. The company today is rolling out the first developer betas of iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, and more. Head below for the details on these new betas rolling out now.

Today’s new release of iOS 15.2 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.2 beta 1 is 19C5026i.

Other new releases from Apple today include:

iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 (Build: 19C5026i)

watchOS 8.3 beta 1 (Build: 19S5026e)

It’s unclear why today’s’ release for the Apple Watch is labeled as watchOS 8.3. Apple hasn’t yet released any details about watchOS 8.2, while watchOS 8.1 was released earlier this week. As of now, there are no new beta updates for macOS Monterey, the Apple TV, or HomePod.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.2 beta or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

