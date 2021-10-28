‘Pokémon Café ReMix’ now available to iPhone and iPad users

One year after the launch of Pokémon Café Mix, The Pokémon Company International has announced a new version of the game. Pokémon Café ReMix is now available to iPhone, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and Android users.

Free-to-start, Pokémon Café ReMix has trainers owning a café where all the staff and customers are Pokémon. With the game, trainers work alongside Pokémon staff to complete puzzles to prepare drinks and dishes for its customers.

The puzzles in Pokémon Café ReMix are completed by linking Pokémon icons together by swirling them around, which are then cleared after being linked together.

According to a blog post, Pokémon Café ReMix preserves its “unique art style while introducing new game modes and additional Pokémon to the café.” The developer promises a refreshed gameplay and new in-game events, and dress-up options.

Users can play the game without spending money, although in-game purchases are available. Different from Pokémon UNITE, users cannot transfer game save data from the Nintendo Switch version to the iOS/Android version or vice versa.

You can watch below the launch trailer of Pokémon Café ReMix and find the app here at the App Store. Did you enjoy the other version of the game? Are you willing to try it now? Tell us in the comment section.

