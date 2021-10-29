Super grippy dbrand iPhone 13 MagSafe case gets exclusive 20% price drop

Today we are taking a closer look at the new dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case. You might have noticed it atop our roundup of this year’s best cases already, but now we have an exclusive 20% off deal for 9to5 readers. Now an even more affordable option, the dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case provides your new Apple handset with a protective home that won’t add too much bulk to your EDC. It does this while maintaining a strong magnetic connection with all of your MagSafe-ready accessories. Read on for more details on the new dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case and how to score 20% off your order.

Exclusive dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case deal

The dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case is available for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While it’s hard to go wrong with the brand’s sleek black rubberized treatment, the case is also available in a wide variety of pastel colorways and a host of additional textures, from dragon scales and camo to bee hive-inspired designs and carbon tech patterns.

As the name implies, dbrand has outfitted this year’s iPhone 13 case with a series of textures and features focused on making sure you don’t drop your pricey Apple smart device. See those microscopic ridges adorning the entire body of the case in that up-close photo? They are “invisible to the naked eye” textured dots designed to provide loads of “grippy contact points for your butterfingers” so you never drop your phone again. While I cannot say for sure that will be the case for everyone, they will certainly help out, much like the case’s liquid-black grip strips:

Three years ago, a group of world-famous grip scientists approached us with a novel concept: take the world’s grippiest phone case, then add liquid-black grip strips to the sides of the Grip. They should have learned how to file a patent.

From there, you can find the usual raised lip around your back cameras as well as a chamfered edge around the display. Both integral features of any good iPhone case, dbrand has also ensured that the front bezel doesn’t get in the way of your edge-to-edge screen swiping while leaving you with “full access to the top and bottom of your screen.”

Alongside MagSafe compatibility and “clicky” button covers, the 2mm thick case also provides up to 10-foot drop protection with what dbrand refers to as “military-grade impact resistance” for some extra peace of mind.

But best of all, we have an exclusive 20% off deal on the new dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case simply by heading over to this 9to5Toys portal page and entering the code grip20 to activate your discount. Pricing will land as follows:

