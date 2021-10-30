Apple discontinues 21.5-inch Intel iMac as Apple SIlicon transition continues

As the Apple Silicon transition moves forward, Intel-powered Macs continue to disappear from Apple’s lineup. This week, Apple has quietly discontinued the 21.5-inch iMac powered by Intel processors. This comes six months after the introduction of the redesigned 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 chip inside.

Apple had continued selling the entry-level Intel-powered 21.5-inch iMac until this week, though Apple made it rather difficult to find. Until it was discontinued this week, you could still find the 21.5-inch iMac through the Apple Store Online by visiting the this page and looking for the 21.5-inch toggle at the top.

Interestingly, Apple still says users can visit this link if they’re looking for a 21.5-inch iMac, even though the 21.5-inch iMac is no longer listed on that page. Apple has not yet publicly commented on the discontinuation of the 21.5-inch iMac, which was first spotted by the YouTuber known as “Tech God.”

According to archive data viewed by 9to5Mac, the 21.5-inch iMac appears to have been removed from the Apple Store Online sometime on Friday, October 29.

Apple had been selling the 21.5-inch iMac in a single stock configuration priced at $1,099 with a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The machine was heavily criticized for its lagging specifications, outdated design, and comparatively high price. The machine, however, was said to be popular among education shoppers.

The redesigned and reimagined M1 iMac was announced in April with a 24-inch display, an all-new design, and more. It’s available in seven different colors and pricing starts at $1,299.

Apple is still selling the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac with the previous-generation design. An updated model with a new design and Apple SIlicon inside is rumored to be scheduled for release sometime in the first half of 2022.

