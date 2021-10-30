Leaker claims iMac Pro with M1 Pro/M1 Max chips, ProMotion mini-LED display, and more slated for first half of 2022

Dylandkt, who has been building his reputation regarding Apple leaks over the past year, has shared some information about a possible new iMac or iMac Pro that could launch in the first half of 2022.

According to new information, this new iMac, which is still not clear whether this could be the 27-inch replacement or a new iMac Pro, and will include a lot of features that were just added to the new MacBook Pro.

Starting with the display, Dylan says this iMac Pro will feature mini-LED technology and ProMotion, which are two functions available with the new MacBook Pro. Although he doesn’t say the size of screen, the leaker believes it will have a similar design to the 24-inch iMac and the Pro Display XDR.

It’s important to note that both products have different designs, which we could assume Dylan is saying that this one will have a more squared look rather than rounded borders, which we had with past Macs. Another thing differentiating the 24-inch iMac from this new model is that the iMac Pro will reportedly feature black bezels.

Dylan believes this new iMac Pro will have a base model configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, just like the new MacBook Pro. Also, users will have the option to choose between the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips.

In another tweet, the leaker says that there “may be an added configuration but at this time I can’t say for certain.”

The iMac Pro is also rumored to feature an HDMI port, SD card slot, and USB-C ports. Just like the 24-inch iMac, this one is expected to feature Ethernet on the brick standard.

Dylan also says that Face ID was tested for this Mac, although it’s not confirmed. This week, Apple executives said why they didn’t implement Face ID on the MacBook Pro despite the notch because Touch ID brings a better experience:

Tom Boger, Apple’s VP of Mac and iPad product marketing, said in the interview that “Touch ID is more convenient on a laptop since your hands are already on the keyboard.”

As for its price point, Dylan expects this iMac Pro to start at over $2,000. If that’s the price point, it seems like it’s a replacement for the 27-inch Intel iMac rather than a brand new iMac Pro, which was discontinued a few months ago. Even though, the leaker says that “the current internal naming candidate for this device is ‘iMac Pro’.”

Since this iMac is slated to launch in the first half of 2022, which is when people are expecting a redesigned MacBook Air and a 27-inch iMac replacement, we expect more rumors over the coming month. You can find Dylan’s thread about everything he says is coming with this new iMac Pro below.

iMac (Pro)

Promotion and Mini Led

Base model 16gb Ram 512gb Storage

M1 Pro and Max

Dark bezels

HDMI, SD Card, Usb C

Similar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDR

Starting price at or over 2000 dollars

Ethernet on brick standard

Face ID was tested (Not confirmed)

1H 2022 — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

