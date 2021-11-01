Deals: AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case hit $190,11-inch M1 iPad Pro $149 off, more

A new week is now under way, and with it a slew of early Black Friday discounts have now gone live. Headlined by the refreshed AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at $190, you’re also looking at $149 off the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Not to mention a series of Apple discounts in this early Best Buy Black Friday sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case hits $190

After being announced last month, Amazon is now discounting the all-new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case for one of the first times. Dropping to $190, you’re looking at $59 in savings from the usual $249 price tag alongside a new all-time low.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Save $149 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $700 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. That’s $99 off what you’d usually pay, $49 under our previous mention, and a match of the all-time low last set on Prime Day. There’s also several other configurations on sale, which take up to $149 off the going rates and marks a return to the best prices yet.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.

Best Buy early Apple Black Friday sale is live!

After seeing a collection of deals go live at Amazon this morning, Best Buy is following suit by launching its own early Black Friday sale. With the added perk of its price guarantee, you’re looking at the best prices of the year so far across the lot, as well as the added assurance that you’ll be covered if even deeper discounts pop up later in the month.

Ranging from HomePod mini bundles to smart home gear and iPhone cases, you can check out all of the highlights from the sale right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]

Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

Abode Cam 2 review: How does it compare to Wyze Cam v3? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: