PSA: Chase offering up to 50% bonus when redeeming credit card points for Apple devices

Back in 2018, Chase expanded its rewards program for credit card holders with a dedicated Apple Ultimate Rewards Store, allowing you to redeem Ultimate Rewards for Apple products. Just in time for the holiday shooping season this year, Chase is running a lucrative bonus where points are worth up to 50% more when redeemed for Apple gadgets through this store.

The Chase Ultimate Rewards Store for Apple products offers almost everything you’d find from Apple, including the latest MacBook Pros, iPhone 13 models, and much more. You can buy products entirely using points, or split the bill using points and charging the rest to your credit card.

For example, if you choose to buy an Apple device that costs at $120 at $1.25 redemption value, and pay for half using points, you would use 4,800 points and your credit card would be billed $60.

Here are the full details on the promo, which is running from today, November 1, through November 30.

Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Flex, and Freedom Student: Points are worth 10% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards

Points are worth 10% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards Sapphire Reserve: Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards Sapphire Preferred: Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards

Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards Ink Business Cash, Ink Cash and Ink Business Unlimited: Points are worth 10% more when redeemed for Apple products though Ultimate Rewards

Points are worth 10% more when redeemed for Apple products though Ultimate Rewards Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus: Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for Apple products though Ultimate Rewards

Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for Apple products though Ultimate Rewards JPMorgan Reserve: Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for Apple products through Ultimate Rewards

To find the Chase Ultimate Rewards Apple Store, log into your Chase account, visit the Ultimate Rewards portal, and look for the “Apple” option in the side bar. If you aren’t already a Chase credit card holder, you can apply here and get a 60,000 point bonus after eligible spend.

