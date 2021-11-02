Mariah Carey returns to Apple TV+ for new Christmas special, debuting in December

Following the success of last year’s special entitled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’, Apple and the artist are again partnering up. The company announced today a new holiday special ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ which will debut on Apple TV+ in December.

The 2021 special will showcase Mariah’s new Christmas single with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, entitled ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’.

Last year’s ‘Magical Christmas Special’ broke Apple TV+ records for unscripted content and hit the number one trending spot in the TV app across 100 countries. It featured stars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and more. You can expect Carey to announce another star-studded guest list for this year’s special soon.

This Christmas, Apple TV+ will also debut a brand new Peanuts holiday special named ‘For Auld Lang Syne’. Original feature film ‘Swan Song’ is also premiering a week before Christmas Day on the service. The festive documentary ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas’ arrives later in November.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: